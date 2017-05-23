COLCHESTER-MUSQUODOBOIT VALLEY: In our series of conversations with candidates for the May 30 provincial election, Liberal candidate for Colchester Musquodoboit Valley Matthew Rushton is looking to do something that has never been done in the riding: see a Liberal elected.

Weekly Press:What are some of the key topics you’re running on?

Rushton: Infrastructure, I think Colchester needs a strong voice to get some money in the riding.

Weekly Press:Why run for the Liberals?

Rushton: Stephen (MacNeil) has balanced the budget which is something I feel is personally very important. I don’t think we should pass on our debt from one generation to the next and a balanced budget means less that our children have to pay

Weekly Press: What are you hearing on doorsteps?

Rushton: Mostly about roads, jobs that keep children and young people here, and things that will bring the province forward

Weekly Press: You said earlier you were a strong voice, what else sets you apart?

Rushton: I will work for the people, I will be available for the people, and I have fresh ideas.

Weekly Press: What do you intend to do to change the historically blue riding to red?

Rushton: What I plan to do is voice the people’s concerns. If they’re not happy with the way things are then there has to be change. There has never been a Liberal MLA in the riding and a liberal MLA, me specifically, will be able to voice opinions from a different view point

Weekly Press: Is there anything else you’d like to add?

Rushton: I have a facebook page, an email address and a phone number if anyone wants to contact me, feel free

matthewrushton2017@gmail.com, or (902) 986-6297.