HANTS EAST: Incumbent Liberal MLA Margaret Miller has her sights set on retaining her Hants East seat in the May 30 provincial election. After her first four years in government, Miller admits it came with ups and downs, but says she isn’t ready to leave the work behind.

Weekly Press: What spurred your decision to re-offer?

Miller: It’s funny, when people get into government they think the world can change pretty quickly, and it doesn’t. It takes a long time to make positive change and there’s still things I want to see finished. I was absolutely thrilled when we made the announcement about the Lantz interchange. I worked on that from almost day 1 four years ago and when that. I want to make sure that our Liberal government gets back in so we can take those projects to completion.

Weekly Press: Why Liberal Party? What is it about their values that align with yours?

Miller: Politics was never something I thought I would be involved with. I was a little involved through MADD as a lobbyist, but when I met with Stephen MacNeil to discuss the possibility, I was very impressed with the man and his vision for Nova Scotia and I wanted to be part of that. So, I’ve never really been into party politics, I’ve always voted for the person in my community who I thought would best represent me. And I feel Stephen MacNeil is the best person to represent me as the Premier of Nova Scotia. I can’t see myself with any of the other parties, and with the leadership of those parties at this point.

Weekly Press: What are some of the issues you’re hearing on the doorsteps?

Miller: There’s issues that people have. Roads are always a major issue in Hants East, especially this time of year coming through a rough winter of freeze and thaw cycles, the roads have a lot of work to be done. We are certainly hearing about that. I’ve been hearing about education, people are concerned about the quality of education in the schools is diminishing. We’re talking about the steps to move forward with the council on classroom conditions, and I have great hopes for that council. I think we’re really going to see some positive action in the next few years in the classroom. We know things have diminished but that’s not happened in the last three-and-a-half-years. That’s been 20 years in the making. I’m really glad teachers have spoken out and it unfortunately got to a bad state but in the end I think you’ll get improvements in the classroom.

Weekly Press: What’s something that the voters in East Hants don’t know about you?

Miller: That’s a good question, you know, my life has really been an open book both literally and figuratively with my book and anybody who reads that. I don’t know if there’s anything that people don’t know about me. I love camping, I love spending time with family and friends, my family means everything to me, especially after Bruce’s death, even more so. I love the communities I live in too and I consider all of East Hants my community. Whether I go to Mount Uniacke, or Kennetcook, or Noel, I’m here. I find that sense of community in all of these places and I really relish that. Somethign people might not know… Maybe that I’m a lot more stubborn than people might think. I can certainly show that when I need to. I don’t have much of a temper but when it is riled, I can get mad.

Weekly Press: Is there anything else you would like to add?

Miller: Something that’s come up with the One Nova Scotia report is that nothing has been done, and nothing could be further from the truth. We’ve acted in almost everything in government. We’ve been very very positive on that.

If I could speak on why the people should vote for me, it’s because we are making such great progress. I think Hants East has come a long way. We have a plan, there’s a lot of development planned for the area, the tourism in the area and all of Nova Scotia. For me, it’s important to see that through, I’m looking forward to the next four years and to see the communities improving, the roads improving and in general, the people of Hants East living better lives.