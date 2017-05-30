HANTS EAST: It was a whirlwind election taking place over a span of only 30 days, but incumbent Liberal MLA Margaret Miller came out again on top.

As polls closed across the province, Miller was surrounded by friends, team members and supporters at the Elmsdale Legion, when final results coming in just before 10:00 p.m., announcing Miller as the MLA for Hants East.

“I am so glad this campaign is over, it was short but it was very intense, our volunteers and I worked so hard on it, just getting to as many doors as possible, talking to people, discussing their concerns and things they hoped for the future, they shared so many things with me and I’m going to work on a lot of those issues in the next four years,” said Miller.

NDP candidate Liam Crouse stopped by Miller’s headquarters following the results to congratulate the returning MLA.

“Things went very well for me, considering I had zero organization behind me I got over 20 per cent of the vote despite the fact that I was the candidate, and campaign manager, I was the only person canvassing, I put up all my own signs, and I spent approximately $900, which is much less than the average campaign, so I’m very proud of what I’ve done,” said Crouse.

“I come from humble backgrounds, I’m used to working with what little I have so to pull out what I did with what little I had, that’s fantastic,” he said.

“It was a fantastic run, I do plan on coming for ya whenever they call the next election — I’m not going anywhere.”

As to what is the next step for Miller?

“Cleaning out three campaign offices, which is amazing, for volunteers to step up and man these offices in Kennetcook, and Mount Uniacke, really shows the caliber of support we have in these communities,” she said.

“I do want to thank all of the people of Hants East again, putting their faith in me, supporting me and I certainly wont be letting you down,” she concluded.

Please check back for updates including comments from other candidates.