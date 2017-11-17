LANTZ: During a quick visit to East Hants, Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Kings-Hants MP Scott Brison stopped at Elmwood Childcare in Lantz to explain changes made to the Canadian Child Care tax benefit.

“For families, they started receiving the child’s benefit credit in 2016 and what we’ve said is we want to make sure that it increases with cost of living,” said Morneau. “In 2018, it will start going up with the cost of living.”

Morneau and Brison spent much of their visit reading with the children at Elmwood. The finance minister said the increase will help families keep up with ever-rising costs.

“So for an average family, they’ll get about $200 more in 2018 and about $500 more in 2019.

“That’s the most important issue for families I believe. And for working people, that are just starting out on a low income, we’ve increased the tax credit so they can actually get more benefit as they start work.”