MORRIS (PARKER), Mabel Roberta – Age 88 of Elmsdale / Debert, passed away peacefully December 24, 2017 in Debert Court, with family by her side. Born in Torbrook, Annapolis Co., she was the daughter of the late Melbourne and Abbie (Weasel) Parker. She was a member of Christ Anglican Church for over 50 years and a member of the Enfield-Elmsdale ACW. A homemaker all her life, family was the most important thing to her. The kettle was always on and no one ever left her home without at least a cup of tea and a cookie. She loved to knit and crochet and for a time was a member of a seniors bowling league in Elmsdale. She is survived by her daughter, Eleanor (John) MacKenzie, Lake Echo; sons, Darrell (Julie) Morris, Enfield; Douglas (Julia) Morris, Debert; grandsons, Christopher (Heather) Morris, Dartmouth; Doug (Tracy) Morris, Chipman, NB; granddaughter, Samantha Morris, Dartmouth; great-grandchildren, Kyle and Kaylee, Dartmouth; sister, Marie Trimper, Kingston; brother, Phillip Parker, Saint John, NB, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Bill; grandson, Corey; sister, Ella Hubley; brothers, Aubrey and Edward Parker, and foster brother Wayne Hoffman. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie. No visitation as per her request. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 28, 2017 in Christ Anglican Church, Lantz, Rev. Canon David Fletcher officiating. Interment will be in Sandy Hill Cemetery, Belnan. Family flowers only, memorial donations may be made to Christ Anglican Church, Lantz or the Alzheimer’s Society of Nova Scotia. A special thank you to the amazing staff of Debert Court for the love and care given to our Mother. Condolences, words of comfort, and memories of Mabel may be shared with the family at www.ettingerfuneralhome.com

Rest in peace Mom. You are finally home!