MILFORD: Milford Recreation Association have received a $30,000.00 funding grant through the Rick Hansen Foundation’s Access4All Program, a Canada 150 signature initiative aimed at breaking down barriers for people living with disabilities.

With the participation of the Government of Canada, this grant will support the community of Milford Barrier Buster Project, Milford Recreation Association – Accessibility Needs Project.

The Milford Recreation Association – Accessibility Needs Project was created with the help of Nova Scotia Department of Community Services, through their Community Access-ability Program, and The Municipality of East Hants, Department of Parks, Recreation and Culture, through their funding support with a goal of making our local recreation hall fully accessible to users.

The Barrier Buster project will begin in the early spring of 2017, and is intended to provide paving of their newly constructed parking lot, allowing ease of access to recently constructed accessible ramp and deck, and the installation of automatic door openers which will allow users to independently access our recreation hall.

– This project reduces physical barriers for those with disabilities and will allow easy access at the facility.

– The completion date for the project will be late summer of 2017.

– The project goals are to bring awareness to East Hants communities and to promote the need to make accessibility improvements in all of our East Hants communities.

“With support from the Government of Canada and the Rick Hansen Foundation, Milford Recreation Association located in Milford, Nova Scotian wants to help ensure that every individual has the opportunity to realize their full potential, and it begins with creating inclusive and accessible communities all across our nation,” said Sandra Watson, President – Milford Recreation Association “We are proud to be part of the Canada 150 Access4All program, and Milford Recreation Association – Accessibility Needs Project will play an important role in building a world without barriers. We would like to thank our community for their ongoing support in realizing this vision.”