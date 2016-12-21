MYERS (CARROLL) Ruby – age 93 of Lantz, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2016 in White Hills Long Term Care Centre, Hammonds Plains. Born in Lantz, she was the daughter of the late George and Ellen (Smith) Carroll. She is survived by her two children, Joe (Sarah), Lantz; Sandra (Danny) Halifax; three grandchildren, Shelley (Jason) Burgess, Mount Uniacke; Joey Myers and Neil Myers; sister, Elsie Connolly. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Harvey; brothers, Walter, Norman, James, Victor and Lewis; sisters, Mable, Winnie, Verna, Baby Alice and Baby Genevieve. The family would like to thank White Hills (LTC) for the wonderful care they gave Mom for the three years she was with them. Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie. No visitation or service by request. Interment will take place in the spring. Donations in Ruby’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society of Nova Scotia. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Ruby may be shared with the family at www.ettingerfuneralhome.com