Nevin playing with USA Softball

By
Patrick Healey
-
Enfield-Weekly-Sports

INDIAN BROOK: Fresh off helping the East Hants Shooters Sports Bar & Grill Mastodons to their first-ever Canadian Senior Men’s Fast Pitch championship, a hard throwing pitcher from Sipekne’katik is hoping to continue that momentum in the Dominican Republic.

Travis Nevin of Indian Brook will be suiting up with the U.S. men’s fast pitch team as they play during the Pan American Fast Pitch championship qualifier.

Nevin, 26, was born in Malden, Mass, so he has dual citizenship.

Besides playing with team USA for the next two weeks and the Mastodons, Nevin has also suited up for the Topeka, Kan. Toros in the International Softball Congress at tournaments a cross North America.

He also plays for Sipekne’katik at ball tournaments when they play.

Patrick Healey
