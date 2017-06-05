New mental health programs coming to East Hants

ELMSDALE: East Hants Youth Links Youth Development Society has received funding from the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia to offer a new program in the community.

“Mind Matters” will provide opportunities to engage youth in a dialogue about mental health, within a comfortable, interactive, safe environment, where youth can meet new friends, and have the opportunity to creatively express themselves.

In partnership with local artists and community leaders youth will explore new skills in creative expression. Key messages on mental health will be provided to youth through the Youth Links Program Coordinator, who is trained in Youth Mental Health First Aid, in partnership with Schools Plus, Mental Health, Public Health and the East Hants Family Resource Centre, says Christina Degg, Board Chair.

The objective is to help youth creatively express themselves, learn resilience life skills, coping strategies, build social support networks, enhance social, emotional and physical learning, and begin a dialogue on mental health. Another key objective is to identify youth who are struggling and link them with professional supports.

The program will involve weekly drop-ins for middle school youth and monthly coffee houses / music and art socials for high school youth, which will provide the opportunity for a dialogue on mental health through theme based programming. This program will enhance our after school programming at Riverside Education Centre and also create new opportunities for high school youth.

Mind matters will promote and enhance mental wellness, which has been identified by our Community Health Board as a priority area.

Goals of the project are to increase awareness of the importance of achieving optimal mental health through key mental health messages; to offer opportunities for creative expression to help build resiliency, and provide skills to manage stressors; build safe, supportive peer networks; and to refer youth to appropriate supports when mental health concerns are identified.

Open to youth in Grades 6 through 12, Mind Matters will focus on mental wellness, with engaging opportunities for youth to build self-confidence and learn new skills through creative expression.