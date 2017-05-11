NEWMAN, Marguerite Maud

NEWMAN, Marguerite Maud – Age 82, of Milford, passed away on May 6, 2017, in the Halifax Infirmary QEII. Born in Truro, she was a daughter of the late Wilbert and Lena (Hines) Smiley. Marguerite received a degree from Miss Murphy’s Business College. After raising her family she returned to work, retiring from Nova Scotia Sand and Gravel. Surviving are her husband, Glen; children, Valerie (Kevin) Huntley, Daryl (Linda); grandchildren, Erica Newman, Christopher Newman, Paxton Huntley, Leeim Huntley; great-grandson, Oscar Huntley; brother, Ray (Eunice) Smiley; sister-in-law, Helen Smiley. She was predeceased by her son, Scott; siblings Freda MacPhee, Kenneth and Edward Smiley. Cremation has taken place. A private graveside service will be held in Gays River Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation of Nova Scotia or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Arimathea Funeral Cooperative, Upper Musquodoboit. www.arimatheafuneral.ca

