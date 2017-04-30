Enfield-news

Nova Scotians will be going to the polls for a general provincial election on Tuesday, May 30.

Premier Stephen McNeil met with Lt.-Gov. J. J. Grant on April 30, to ask that he dissolve the government and call a general election.

By law, the campaign must be a minimum of 30 days and the election held on a Tuesday.

 

Who’s running:

Candidates in East Hants:

Margaret Miller (incumbent) Liberal

John A. MacDonald- PC

Liam Crouse- NDP

Candidates in Colchester/Musquodoboit Valley:

Larry Harrison (incumbent) -PC

Matthew Rushton-Liberal

Janet Moulton-NDP

 

Please keep checking back for online exclusive election coverage.

