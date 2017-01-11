ELMSDALE: Olivia Jollotta was a kind, bright young girl who went out to watch a movie at her boyfriends one night. Unfortunately, it would end tragically.

She came home on a Monday night, talked with her brother a little and then went to her room where she emailed back and forth for awhile with a friend about Spirit Week beginning the next day at school before going to sleep. That’s the last thing the 15-year-old would do.

When Dale Jollotta, Olivia’s mom, went to wake her daughter on that April 2012 morning to get her up to go to school the next morning, she wouldn’t wake up. She had passed, with her computer in her lap.

It took Dale six months to find out the root cause of her daughter’s death—that cause being the one hydromorphone pill she took while out with friends.

Now almost five years after her daughters death, Dale and husband Tom Adams, who own and operate Jymline Glassware in Elmsdale, are trying to bring awareness of the harmful use of prescription drugs, but also continuing on Olivia’s legacy by helping others. The family live in Dartmouth.

“Right from day one, once I got my head wrapped around it because 15-year-olds aren’t supposed to go to bed and not wake up,” said Dale. “I told myself I would be her voice. I would be her advocate for whatever happened.

“Never in a million years did I think it was going to be a drug overdose. I thought it was going to be some sort of health defect, cancer, an illness, something that hadn’t been detected. I made that promise that day and I have stuck with it.”

Why help others out? Because that’s what Olivia would have done, said Dale in a Dec. 13 interview with The Weekly Press.

“Anytime we do anything it’s always in her memory,” said Adams. “It’s hard to lose someone so young. For us the more we can do in her name, the better.”

While many parents—there were 62 deaths in 2011 alone in N.S. from overdoses of prescription drugs—are uncomfortable speaking publicly, for fear of the stigma associated with overdoses, Jollotta isn’t.

“Initially I didn’t want people to think poorly of her, and unfortunately there’s such a bad stigma around drug overdose I knew there was going to be people that would say cruel things,” said Jollota. “She was a wonderful kid and I didn’t want her to only be known for how she died, I don’t think anybody wants to be known for how they die.

“I wanted people to know how she lived because she was a very good person. She was kind, compassionate, empathetic and she was always put everyone else first. She gave people a million chances. People I probably wouldn’t, she gave them three, four, five chances even if they hurt her. She never shut the door on anybody. What mattered was the kindness of your heart.”

That’s why the family, in keeping with Olivia’s character, they felt what better way then legally create a non-profit—www.livstrust.com— that would be able to give back. While they’re not a charitable organization just yet, they are a non-profit.

Every bit of donation they receive, they give back in form of post-secondary scholarships and donations in the community.

“It’s usually something that I will hear or read about needing help, that’s how we decide where we will help,” she said.

Because of Olivia, the homeless in Halifax will be warmer and get to have a bit more of a joyous Christmas.

“We always like doing something at Christmas time, it was Olivia’s favourite time of the year, and with her liking to give back, we felt what better way then to do something in her name,” said Jollota. “The trustees tossed some ideas around about doing care packages for the homeless and less fortunate.

“What we’re doing is we bought all the things that we thought someone who didn’t have the ability to provide for themselves needed.”

She said that included purchasing toiletries, to blankets and tarps, to non-perishable food, and hats and mitts. The plan is to go out and find people who think they could benefit from the care packages living on the street in the Halifax area.

“The key is the place we’re donating would have been key to her,” she said. “Animals, youth, the less fortunate, people that society wants to ignore, forget or not really acknowledge are the people that she would have been the first to help.

Jollota said with prescription drugs making the news—from opiods to fentanyl overdoses—it’s key to get word out to those around Olivia’s age in schools to not make the same mistake.

“I’ll tell her story to as many people that will listen, even some that won’t,” said Jollota. “I didn’t know people sold their medications or give their medications away for personal gain with no regard for the person taking it. My 15-year-old got caught in the cross fire.

“She was given something that she should never have had access to, and she wound up paying the ultimate price.”

She had a message for parents who might be suspicious of their son or daughter.

“If they even have a thought that their child is involved in drugs, get help talk to somebody, talk to a doctor,” said Jollota. “Olivia wasn’t an addict, but that doesn’t mean she couldn’t have become one because what she was playing with it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when.

“For any parents, who want to educate themselves or their kids about it, just read her story.”

To read Olivia’s story or to make a donation to her memorial trust fund, click here; visit her facebook page “Olivia Jollota Memorial Trust” and on twitter @livsmom15.

