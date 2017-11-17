KENNETCOOK: Wyatt Sanford of Kennetcook has his sights solely locked on representing Canada at the 2020 Olympics in boxing.

The young athlete is in the throws of rigorous training and has found a support and mentor in Olympian Tracy Cameron, who is helping him navigate through not only the demands of training, but the ups and downs that come along with being an elite athlete, including the financial backing to realize a dream.

To help, Cameron opened the doors of her business, Caldera Distillery, to host a fall day full of pumpkin carving, whiskey testing, and readings from local authors.

All proceeds from the event went to Sanford’s training efforts. Way to go Wyatt!