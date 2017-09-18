SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Cy Harvey’s misfortune turned into Shawn Turple’s good fortune during the Dartmouth Dodge 200 at Scotia Speedworld on Sept. 16.

Harvey ran into the stopped no. 89 of Donald Chisholm late in the running of the season finale of the Parts for Trucks Maritime Pro Stock Tour, ending both cars nights and allowing Turple, who was 15 laps down and in 18th place at the time, to gain the two spots he needed to secure the championship—the third of his career.

Turple, driving the no. 0 Dexter Construction/Municipal Group hot rod, had an incident on Lap 29, which sent him to the pits with damage. His crew and that of Butcher Racing thrashed on the car to get him back out there, and he did but he needed help to win the title.

Cole Butcher, who entered the race as second in the points, dominated the race leading 195 of the 200 laps, and was set to defend his championship until the mishap between Harvey and Chisholm allowed Turple to get the positions he needed, and win the title.

In the end, Turple won by the narrowest of margins—one point.

“I didn’t think this was going to happen,” Turple told Racetime Radio post-race. “Someone was looking out for us. My crew guys, we worked, we went down a bunch of laps early, but without all of them we definitely wouldn’t be here.”

He had a no quit attitude and helped the crew giving them instructions what needed to be done.

“I tried to diagnose as best that I could so the crew could have a few parts ready,” he said. “It took longer then we thought. Lady luck was not on our side at the start, but she helped us out at the end.”

Butcher entered the race 41 points behind Turple in the race for the Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour championship.

Steve Lively of Shubenacadie came home ninth in the no. 30 Casey Racing machine; Harry Ross White of Kennetcook placed 15th in the no. 49 Archibald Drilling & Blasting hot rod. Braden Langille of Shubenacadie came home in 22nd place in the no. 88 NOVA Racing racer; while Fall River’s Marty Prevost finished 21st in the no. 11.

Turple, who won one of the three heat races at the Dartmouth Dodge 200, will officially receive his championship spoils including the impressive championship ring commissioned by Inglis Jewelers at the tour’s year-end awards banquet on Nov. 4 in PEI.

In the undercard, Waylon Farrell of NL captured the Scotia Tire 50 Maritime League of Legends Tour season finale to win his second tour championship before a full house at Scotia Speedworld.