O’NEILL, Bruce Elliott Robert – Age 57 of Halifax, beloved eldest son of the late Anthony “Tony” and Reta (Horne) O’Neill, passed away peacefully in his sleep. A former volunteer firefighter in Enfield, taxi driver in Halifax and volunteer for the Salvation Army in Halifax. Bruce is survived by his sisters, Beverlee (Richard) Arnold and Shirley; brother, Daniel (Marion) O’Neill and nephews Christopher and Ryan Arnold. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 29 at St. Bernard’s Church in Enfield, Father Michael Walsh officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the SPCA or Hope Cottage. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Bruce may be shared with the family at www.ettingerfuneralhome.com