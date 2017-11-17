ELMSDALE: The Tree for Boston made a visit to the Elmsdale Superstore to the ooh’s and ahh’s from about an estimated 150 or so people who stopped by during it’s one hour stop in the East Hants community.



The tree had been cutdown earlier in the day from a community in Cape Breton to much fanfare.

Hants East MLA Margaret Miller, the Minister of Natural Resources, was on hand for the tree cutting, and followed it to Elmsdale as it made its journey to Halifax for its big send-off on Nov. 17.

There were mini white spruce seedlings handed out by an official with DNR.

Besides Miller, those in attendance got to see Santa; and get in the Christmas spirit with carroling from the East Coast Carrollers.

Anita Benedict, the Town Crier for the Municipality of East Hants, kicked things off with a special cry for the Tree for Boston.

The tree will be lit up at the end of the month during the tree lighting on the Boston Comm

