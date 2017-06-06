On June 3 at approximately 5:40 p.m., a man was sitting in his parked vehicle outside a store in Middle Musquodoboit when a Mazda car pulled into the parking lot. A man got out of the passenger side of the Mazda and entered a store. Immediately a woman exited the driver’s seat of the Mazda and passed a note to the man sitting in the parked vehicle. The woman looked extremely upset and gestured for the man to call, and quickly got back in her vehicle. Her male passenger exited the store, got into the Mazda and they drove away.

The note said “please call police” and included an address on Elderbank Back Rd. The man immediately called 911.

Halifax District RCMP responded by travelling to the address where they located a man and woman inside a residence. The man was in breach of previous court ordered conditions. He was arrested without incident and taken into custody.

The General Investigation Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division took over the investigation and charged 50-year-old Kevin Joseph MacDonald of Cole Harbour with: Sexual Assault Aggravated Assault Forcible Confinement Uttering Threats Against a Person Uttering Threats Against Property Theft Under $5,000 Assault with a Weapon Overcome Resistance by Choking Breach of Probation (x 2) Breach of Recognizance (x 7)

MacDonald appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court today and is being held in custody until his next court appearance on June 26.

During the course of the investigation it was revealed that after the woman handed over the note to the man in the parking lot, she and the male passenger drove back to Elderbank Back Rd. During the drive, the male passenger allegedly struck her in the face. At the time the woman noticed an oncoming car whose brake lights abruptly came on after passing her vehicle. Investigators believe the driver may have witnessed the woman being assaulted and would like to speak with the driver.

If you were driving in the Middle Musquodoboit area on June 3 around 6 p.m. and observed a woman and man in a red Mazda, please call Halifax District RCMP or Halifax Regional Police at 902 490 5020. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS ( 8477) or text TIP202 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) or submit tips by Secure Web Tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca . Calls to Crime Stoppers are not taped or traced and if police make an arrest and lay charges based on a tip, callers qualify for a cash award.