INDIAN BROOK: Police from three detachments are investigating an armed robbery that occurred May 15 at the Gaming House on the Sipekne’katik First Nation.

Indian Brook RCMP, along with assistance from East Hants and Colchester detachments, responded to the incident, that took place just before 11 p.m.

“A man entered the Gaming House on Church St. and demanded money,” said N.S. RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jen Clarke. “The suspect used an irritant spray on the security personnel, dropped his backpack, and ran.”

An RCMP dog and handler were called as well.

The suspect is described as an Indigenous man, tall and slim, wearing a dark hoody and jeans, and dark coloured shoes. He was wearing a mask at the time of the robbery.

Cpl. Clarke said no one was injured during the incident.

“The suspect did not get any money from the Gaming House,” she said.

Indian Brook RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 902 758 3388. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text TIP202 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) or submit tips by Secure Web Tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

Calls to Crime Stoppers are not taped or traced and if police make an arrest and lay charges based on a tip, callers qualify for a cash award.