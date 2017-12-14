MOUNT UNIACKE: Just before 3 a.m., a man entered a deli on Sackville Dr. in Lower Sackville. He pulled a large black knife on the employee, used it to direct him towards the counter, and demanded cigarettes. The employee, who was alone in the store, produced a bat and poked at the suspect with it. The suspect then ran from the scene, toward the parking lot of a nearby church. It is believed he got into a vehicle with another man and left the scene. No one was hurt and nothing was taken from the deli. A police dog was used to track the suspect but did not locate anyone.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a long red and white sweater, with a grey hat. He was 5-foot-5 tall, and was clean shaven.

At 4:23 a.m., a man entered a service station on Hwy. 1 in Mount Uniacke, and asked the clerk for cigarettes. The man then produced a large black knife, and asked for all of the money. Another vehicle came into the parking lot, and the clerk told the suspect to leave. He fled the store on foot and got into the passenger side of a vehicle which was parked on the side of the road. The vehicle headed in the direction of Lower Sackville. Nothing was stolen and no one was hurt. RCMP members made an immediate patrol to the area and did not locate the suspect(s).

This suspect is described as a short white man in his late 20’s with a thin build. He had some stubble on his face.

The investigations are ongoing, and investigators feel these two attempted robberies are related. The Lower Sackville matter is being investigated by the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division, and the Mount Uniacke matter is being investigated by East Hants District RCMP.