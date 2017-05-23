EAST HANTS: Vehicle thefts are on the rise in the past month, report East Hants RCMP.

Sgt. Dwayne Kelly tells The Weekly Press that over the past 30 days there have been 10 motor vehicles stolen from across the municipality.

“Incidents have taken place in the communities of Lantz, Burntcoat, Hardwood Lands, Enfield, Mount Uniacke, Nine Mile River, Kennetcook, and East Uniacke,” said Sgt. Kelly.

He said the vehicles stolen range from pick-up trucks, SUVs, cars, snow machines, ATV’s, and a front end loader.

“Many had the keys in the ignition and were stolen from residential areas over night,” he said. “Only three of these 10 have been located, one in Quebec.”

Sgt. Kelly said if any resident sees or hears activity on residential or business property after hours, please contact RCMP at (902)883-7077 or if you wish to remain anonymous on a non emergency situation, anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or texting a tip – Tip 202 + your message to 274637.