Police continue to seek the public’s assistance in solving the homicide of 18-year-old Andrea King.

January 1, 2017 marked the 25 anniversary date when Andrea King went missing after arriving at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport on January 1, 1992. 18-year-old Andrea King flew to Halifax from New Westminister, B.C. with plans of travelling and working in Nova Scotia. Andrea was last heard from on January 1, 1992, when she called a family member in British Columbia from the Halifax Stanfield International Airport to advise them that she arrived safely and that she would call them back the following day with an address where she would be staying. She was not heard from again.

On January 4, 1992, Ms. King’s family reported her missing to the RCMP in Surrey, B.C. Despite a year-long missing person investigation being conducted in both Halifax and New Westminister, B.C., no trace of Andrea was found and police were unable to positively identify anyone who had contact with her after her arrival in Nova Scotia.

On December 22, 1992, the skeletal remains of Andrea King were located in a wooded area in Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia, near the Sackville Business Park. The Homicide Unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division took over the investigation.

This homicide has been added to the Nova Scotia Reward for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.