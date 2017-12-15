(RCMP file photo)

ELMSDALE: RCMP are seeking the public’s help in an assault that occurred in October in Elmsdale.

In a release, East Hants RCMP Const. Shelley MacDonald said police are looking to speak to any witnesses of an assault at the Elmsdale McDonald’s drive-thru on Oct. 10. It took place at approximately 12:20 a.m.

“A staff member who was working at the drive-thru window was assaulted,” said Const. MacDonald. “Customers using the drive-thru may have witnessed the assault.”

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to please contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Patrick Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

