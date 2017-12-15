ELMSDALE: RCMP are seeking the public’s help in an assault that occurred in October in Elmsdale.

In a release, East Hants RCMP Const. Shelley MacDonald said police are looking to speak to any witnesses of an assault at the Elmsdale McDonald’s drive-thru on Oct. 10. It took place at approximately 12:20 a.m.

“A staff member who was working at the drive-thru window was assaulted,” said Const. MacDonald. “Customers using the drive-thru may have witnessed the assault.”

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to please contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.