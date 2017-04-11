ENFIELD: On April 11, on Concorde Way and Lacey Anne Avenue in Enfield, East Hants RCMP had report from overnight of persons lurking in the area attempting to open residential and car doors. Residents should be reminded to ensure homes and vehicles are locked and outdoor area lighting is considered as a deterrent. Dark areas around the home provide cover for persons to hide wile attempting to break into homes or steal from vehicles and sheds. Vehicles left with keys in the console or ignition provide opportunities for thieves.

If any resident sees or hears activity on residential or business property after hours, please contact RCMP at (902)883-7077 or if you wish to remain anonymous on a non emergency situation, anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or texting a tip – Tip 202 + your message to 274637.