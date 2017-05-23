HANTS EAST: At 23, Hants East NDP candidate Liam Crouse is the youngest in the political race this election, and if elected in Hants East, could make history as one of the youngest MLA’s in provincial history. Read more about the candidate’s thoughts on issues in Hants East below.

Weekly Press: Tell me about making your decision to run.

Crouse: My decision to run goes all the way back to my time in 4H, where I learned in community things change, and community is the most important aspect of our society that we live in. I took it upon myself and said if you want positive change in the community you have to be that positive change and the most effective way to make that change in my opinion is in the legislature. That spurred my decision to run and it actually spurred me to focus my degree in political science so I knew what I was doing before I entered politics.

Weekly Press:Seeing as how you are fresh out of school, how do you intend to put your new degree to good use and do you think it gives you an edge over the other candidates?

Crouse: Unlike the other candidates,I’m reading into policy and reading into the issues, for example, I’m currently trying to figure out whether or not the P3 contract for Maple Ridge was actually purchased before the writ was dropped, in other words, whether or not that’s going to be an issue for the next government to take up, or if it’s already been resolved. And that becomes an election issue.

I’m already using my degree to make sure decisions that were made are followed through on.

Weekly Press: What do you see as some of the top issues for Hants East?

Crouse: I see a lot of the issues for Hants East being focused around health care. for example, it was big news to secure one doctor in the Corridor, whereas the rest of Hants East is being left out to dry. In my opinion we need to focus more on keeping young doctors here. In talking to a lot of young doctors who say they can’t stay in the province because the incentives are too low when balanced with their student loans.

Weekly Press: What else has been coming up door to door?

Crouse: The health care and infrastructure. The infrastructure, that’s coming from outside the Corridor. People in Rawdon, Kennetcook, Mount Uniacke, up Shubenacadie, they don’t want to end up like the Corridor in that the urban sprawl caught up before the infrastructure was there to sustain it. They want to be prepared for it urban sprawl before it hits them in 5, 10 years and actually be ready for it and not have the congestion we have in the corridor.

Weekly Press: Why Gary Burrill’s NDP?

Crouse: I come from a Christian background and in my opinion, a movement towards the left, a more human aspect for politics, not all about numbers and balance but about people, that, in my opinion, is morally right for me and that’s one of the things that lead me to the NDP and the other aspect is the money, they have the business model for growth, which is for investment.

Weekly Press: A lot of people seem focused on balancing the budget, what sets the NDP apart in this thinking?

Crouse: We’ve had years and years and years of Liberal and Conservative provincial governments, in which they have tanked the Nova Scotia economy. Both parties have said they’re going to tread water, and we’re saying we are actually going to go forward, yes, we may go underwater but we are heading for land. We are going to stand up instead of staying under austerity.

Weekly Press: what would you like the people of Hants East to know about you?

Crouse: That I’m doing my campaign almost entirely independently. I had John MacDonell at my nomination meeting and I had a couple donations there, but for the most part, aside from a couple donations I’ve been self-funding my campaign. Something about me, I’m driven, I break stereotypes, and I can’t afford to do a bad job. Because as the youngest candidates in this race, and potentially one of the youngest MLA’s in Nova Scotia history, I actually represent more than myself, more than my party in this race. I represent the youth of Nova Scotia. And the amount of growth in politics of the youth in Nova Scotia. If I do a poor job, then it set backs Nova Scotian youth in Political engagement 10 years.

I can’t afford to be a bad MLA or a bad representative. I am driven by that.