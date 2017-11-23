MILFORD: R.S.I. Danceworks is once again presenting Nutcracker Dreams. Quickly becoming a Holiday tradition the whole family will enjoy, R.S.I. wants you to join them on a magical journey with Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, and the Sugar Plum Fairy.

​Performances will run the first weekend of December, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m., Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. All shows will be taking place at Hants East Rural High.

​Tickets can be purchased at the Guardian Pharmacy in Elmsdale and the R.S.I. Danceworks office.

A donation of $1 from every ticket sold will go to the Caring & Sharing Angel Tree Organization and the Hants East Rural High Theatre Fund.