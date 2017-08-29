ENFIELD: Residents are concerned about police coverage in the East Hants area following a recent response time.

Darrell Fardy, who lives in Enfield, said he was taken aback when he learned that the area doesn’t have an officer on duty 24/7 in the area, but rather officers on call between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. who respond from their home.

“It sounds like it’s a municipality issue, it seems they’re being a little bit cheap,” said Fardy. “I don’t know where their coming from saying we wouldn’t need coverage during those hour, especially on a Friday or Saturday night.”

He said on White Road alone they’re hearing everything from squealing tires to fireworks going off at 4 a.m.

“I never realized there was no Mountie coverage in the area between those times,” said Fardy.

The issue came to light when the Oakley family was jarred awake when a Mazda 6 crashed into the basement of their home in Enfield on Aug. 26. Beth Oakley was told by an officer on the call that between 3-7 a.m. the detachment has only two officers on call.

“I was shocked we don’t have 24/7 coverage here. This is a huge community here,” said Oakley.

“The officer had gone all the way home, then had to gear up and come out here when this call came in. The officer was wonderful, no complaints about the service, but the hours. It’s scary.”

Fardy said one of the things they looked at when they buy a home is where the police station is, and knew the detachment was just down the road.

“I figured I could have a Mountie in my yard in five minutes if I needed one,” he said. “It’s a big consideration when you’re moving out here.

He said they are looking at doing a neighbourhood petition and possibly addressing the Municipality of East Hants (MEH) council at their next meeting regarding their concerns.

Fardy thinks people would be willing to pay for the 24/7 coverage.

“I don’t know how council works their budget, but if they need to rework things a little better to get this,” he said. “I don’t see it being that much more. They just need to manage it better.

“If they come out threatening that they would need to put up taxes, that’s just shock value and political bullshit to scare people. There’s ways around everything. Just make it work.”

He suggested MEH start a pilot project to put a Mountie on Friday and Saturday nights between those hours.

However, Sgt. Dwayne Kelly with East Hants RCMP, said the coverage is cyclical and based on crime trends and what’s going on in the past, present and future.

“For instance, the Tide Fest this year drew in a considerable amount of officers to best manage the potential for a policing incident where you have such a large gathering,” said Sgt. Kelly. “Frequently, we may deploy officers during periods when we would otherwise have members on call.”

He said police continually evaluate service delivery options and allocates coverage based on peak demands for policing services.

“We work closely with Municipality of East Hants officials on our policing plans and coverage options,” said Sgt. Kelly. “Not unlike other police services, we are strategic in how we employ our resources and prioritize tasks and investigations.

“We appreciate the concerns brought forward and want to reassure citizens East Hants District RCMP has plans in place to address various scenarios and events across the district. Our officers are available to respond 24/7.”

Sgt. Kelly said in a district of the size of East Hants, the length of time to respond can be based on a number of factors including distance to travel to the call location and number of officers available to respond based on what is occurring at the time.

“As an example any time of the day, East Hants District RCMP could be responding to a priority call in one end of the detachment area, then be required to attend a call in the other extreme end of the detachment area,” he said.

The Municipality of East Hants issued a statement, assuring residents that police protection is available.

“Police officers will always respond to calls within a certain time frame depending on several factors and priorities,” read the statement sent late on the afternoon of Aug. 29. “Municipalities across Nova Scotia who contract with the RCMP services have access to emergency RCMP service at all times, including East Hants.

“Dependent on the need, the service may come from an officer who is stationed in the Enfield or Rawdon Detachment or it may come from an RCMP officer/service from an outside force that happens to be in proximity or who is called in. Resources will come from all over the Province into East Hants to assist as necessary.”

The statement said that similarly the East Hants officers may be called out of East Hants to provide support. This is not unique to East Hants.

“It is how many contracts with the RCMP works across the country,” the statement continued.

While there are times thatoOfficers are not actively patrolling the streets of East Hants, the RCMP have repeatedly assured Council that the level of service provided in East Hants is effective, as supported by crime statistics. Council has, in the past, considered the option of expanding the hours of active patrol. The added cost is expected to be close to $1,000,000 per year.

“Such an expenditure would increase residential taxes by about six to eight per cent,” said the statement. “To this point the RCMP have not recommended this approach and council has not seen the need to spend taxpayers’ dollars for a service that is not seen as necessary by policing professionals.”

The East Hants cost for RCMP services is based on a per officer calculation of approximately $147,000 per year per officer. East Hants pays for 23 officers plus over $200,000 per year for shared costs.

Police service is addressed by a Police Advisory Committee, including public members who receive quarterly reports from the RCMP and make recommendations to Council. The RCMP also provides advice to the committee which then makes recommendations to Council for final decision.

“Public safety is of utmost concern to council”, says Warden James Smith, “I am concerned with any impression that we are without appropriate police service when it is needed. Council will continue to monitor the need for additional service and take advice from the RCMP on the topic as usual.”