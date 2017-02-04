RCMP investigating assault of a child in Enfield

Police say incident took place at an unlicensed residential daycare

ENFIELD: RCMP are investigating an alleged assault of a three-year-old child at an unlicensed residential daycare in Enfield on Jan. 31.

RCMP media spokeswoman Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said East Hants District RCMP received a complaint Jan. 31 that a child had been assaulted.

“The investigation resulted in a 55-year-old woman from Enfield facing charges of assault,” said Cpl. Clarke.

She said the woman was arrested on Feb. 3 and released on conditions. The woman is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on March 13.

Cpl. Clarke said East Hants RCMP would like to advise parents if they have concerns, or if they have information about this incident, to contact police at 902 883-7077.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

