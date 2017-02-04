RCMP investigating assault of a child in Enfield

Police say incident took place at an unlicensed residential daycare

By
Patrick Healey
-
RCMP file photo

ENFIELD: RCMP are investigating an alleged assault of a three-year-old child at an unlicensed residential daycare in Enfield on Jan. 31.

RCMP media spokeswoman Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said East Hants District RCMP received a complaint Jan. 31 that a child had been assaulted.

“The investigation resulted in a 55-year-old woman from Enfield facing charges of assault,” said Cpl. Clarke.

She said the woman was arrested on Feb. 3 and released on conditions. The woman is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on March 13.

Cpl. Clarke said East Hants RCMP would like to advise parents if they have concerns, or if they have information about this incident, to contact police at 902 883-7077.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com

SHARE
Previous articleGroundhog Day 2017
Patrick Healey
Patrick Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR