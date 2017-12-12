EAST UNIACKE: The New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide after human remains discovered in Nova Scotia were identified as a missing New Brunswick man.

On Dec. 2, 2017, shortly after 9:30 a.m., Nova Scotia RCMP responded to a report of human remains found by a hunter in a wooded area off East Uniacke Rd, near Mount Uniacke.

The remains have been positively identified as those of 57-year-old Daren Jones, of Maquapit Lake, N.B., near Minto. Daren Jones was reported missing by his family in July 2017. His vehicle was found abandoned by local RCMP in the Stewiacke, N.S. area, just prior to him being reported missing.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation, is asked to call the New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit at 506-452-3491. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by texting TIP212 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637), or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca