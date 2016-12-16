Colchester District RCMP is responding to a multi-vehicle collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 102 near Fort Ellis. The collision involved up to 10 vehicles and has resulted in the closure of the highway between Exits 11 and 12. Some injuries have been reported, but no serious injuries or fatalities.

Near Shubenacadie, the RCMP is also responding to a report of a tractor trailer that has become stuck in the northbound lanes, resulting in the closure of Highway 102 for a period of time. That section of the highway has since re-opened.

The weather conditions have resulted in extremely poor visibility in both of these areas. Drivers are requested to re-consider any non-essential travel if at all possible, and check 511 before heading out.