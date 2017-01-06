

ENFIELD: East Hants District RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 41-year-old man wanted in relation to a Warrant of Apprehension, Suspension and Recommitment Custody of Statutory Release.



Clyde Anthony Pearson was serving a three year sentence relating to Trafficking and Possession (CDSA) and other charges. While on statutory release, he breached his release conditions and a warrant was issued by Correctional Services Canada.



Pearson has a significant criminal record involving assaults, drugs, threats, property-related offenses, and failure to comply with court orders. Pearson is considered to be violent and is prohibited from having access to firearms.



Pearson is known to frequent the communities of Noel Shore, Lower Sackville and Mount Uniacke and is described as being 5-foot-6 and 221 pounds, with blue eyes, brown hair while partially bald.



Anyone who thinks they recognize Pearson is advised not to approach him and to contact police immediately by calling 911.