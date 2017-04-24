SHUBENACADIE: The East Hants RCMP will once again be hosting the 18th annual Dale King Memorial Golf Tournament on May 25 at the Links of Penn Hills in Shubenacadie.

Constable Dave Forsyth and Auxillary Constable Herb Minard, corridinators of the event, encourage everyone to get their clubs ready.

“What better way to do that than participating in an event that benefits our communities in East Hants,” said Forsyth. “Proceeds of the event go to the local food banks and crime prevention.”

in 2016, the tournament raised $12,000 for distribution to the charities and hope to surpass that in 2017. In its 17-year history the event has raised more than $113,000 for local food banks including Caring and Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank, Musquodoboit Valley Food Bank, Hants North Community Food Bank, Shumilacke Food Bank and also the East Hants Crime Prevention Association.

Many of last year’s teams will be returning again this year. The cost is $400 per four person team, which includes two carts. Participants should be at the course by 8 a.m. to register with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

“We have room for 40 teams, so if anyone is interested in playing, they should be making their plans and contacting us as soon as possible,” said Minard.

Leading up to the tournament, Minard and Forstyh have put the call out to business and individuals, which in the past have been very generous with their support. They are looking for sponsors, prize donations, silent auction items in addition to ones already pledged.

“The business community has been very supportive in the past,” said Forstyh, “and Penn Hills has been extremely good to us as well. In addition to the golf, we will provide participants with dinner and chances to win prizes. We will have several hole-in-one opportunities; closest to the pin; putting on the green; 50/50 draw; ticket sales and a silent auction as well as team prizes.”

Entry forms are to be returned to the Enfield RCMP detachment care of H. Minard by Friday, May 5 so that final numbers can be determined for meals and prizes.

Anyone looking for more information can contact the Enfield RCMP at 902-883-7077. Both Forsyth and Minard wish to thank the volunteers who return each year to assist on the course to help make the event a great success.

“Their continued support and dedication ensure the success of our event,” said Minard.