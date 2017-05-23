LANTZ: As Tide Fest nears, organizers are reminding local and afar washer toss enthusiasts to register for the world’s largest washer toss tournament.

The tournament, set to run during Tide Fest July 14-16 also has more than $3,000 up for grabs in prizes. Games will be played on July 15, with championship games being played on July 16. Players to register must be at least 14 years of age.

There will be a licensed area outside of the washer toss tournament playing area for refreshments in between games.

The current record, filed with the Guinness Book of World Records, is held in Wise County, Texas – which had 486 participants setting the record in 2014. The organizers at Tide Fest are hoping to break that record at Tide Fest 2017.

As per Guinness rules all competitors must be in the same division and competing for the same title However, organizers are encouraging players of both recreational and competitive skill to participate. Each two-player pairing will be guaranteed a minimum of four matches, and will compete in a five-team division. The round robin portion of the tournament will take place on Saturday. The playoff format will be determined based on the number of registered teams, but will likely be formatted so that the top two teams from each division will move on to the playoffs. The Championship and playoffs will be completed on Sunday.

Matches are comprised of a best 2 of 3 games Games will be scored up to 21 points.

Full rules and registration details are available at www.tidefest.ca.