Remembrance Day in Noel, Shubenacadie

NOEL ROAD: Services for our Veterans were well attended in Noel Road and Shubenacadie on Nov. 11.

Here is a look at a few of the photos Anita Benedict and editor Abby Cameron snapped during the services in the two respective locations.

The November 11 Remembrance Day ceremony was well attended at the Noel Road Legion.

The service honoured those who have fallen, and all of those who have served in conflict around the world.

(Photos by Anita Benedict.)

Hundreds gathered at the Cenotaph in Shubenacadie on Nov. 11 to pay their respects during the annual Remembrance Day ceremony.

The Shubenacadie Legion also hosted their Remembrance Day supper, where they celebrate the year passed, honour Veterans, and enjoy a dinner served by the local Cadets Squadron.

(Photos here by Abby Cameron, Editor)