LANTZ: Local residendts say the Hyde Bridge in Lantz has served it’s purpose and needs more than a “band-aid” fix before someone is seriously hurt and killed while crossing.

Steve Lomond, who lives nearby, took photos of the bridge’s conditions on the morning of Dec. 27. Those pictures show nails up onto the roadway, debris from the wooden boards strewn and large chunks and gaps in the boards to the surface of the bridge. On the outside, there are places where the supports for the bridge are not even connected and loose.

“Before I let my wife cross the bridge, I noticed all kinds of wooden planks up so I got out and walked across it,” said Lomond as vehicles pass slowly over the bridge trying their best to avoid the gaps.

He said a permanent fix is needed and not just a band-aid job, as is what in his opinion has been done in the past.

“All they (Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (DOTIR)) ever do is replace the planks,” he said. “That’s the only thing that’s ever been done to this bridge. It’s not safe to drive across. Spikes sticking up everywhere, it’s a bad accident waiting to happen.”

Lomond said he has emailed the photos he took to DOTIR and they gave him a ticket number for his complaint that he filed.

“They said they were going to pass it on to a supervisor who is higher up than DOT Milford that looks after the bridges,” said Lomond.

He explained the bridge is like a zig zag game—with cars moving around as much as they can to avoid the worst parts and the gaps where wooden planks are missing.

For Lomond and others, who posted their concerns on the Facebook page East Hants Wants To Know under his post, it can’t be replaced soon enough. He and others had heard 2018 as a replacement date for the bridge.

“It needs to be done as soon as possible, 2018 is too far away,” he said. “A lot can happen between now and then.

“The DOTIR just doesn’t care. If they cared about it there would have been something done sooner. The bridge supports is flaking away.”

Lomond suggested shutting the bridge down completely for safety until it is replaced.

“It’s only an extra five to 10 minutes to go around down to the lights in Elmsdale,” he said. “It’s safer to go around than cross the bridge.”

He said he was planning on contacting both Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley PC MLA Larry Harrison and Hants East Liberal MLA Margaret Miller about his concerns.

In an emailed response to The Weekly Press on Dec. 29, Harrison said he wasn’t aware of the situation with Hyde Bridge until it was brought to his attention by this reporter. He said the province’s aging infrastructure is a “serious issue that needs to be addressed.”

“I have been and continue to push for more monies and attention to be invested into maintenance and upgrades to our infrastructure and rural roads,” said Harrison. “Not falling within my constituency, I wasn’t aware of the situation with Hyde Bridge until you brought it to my attention. A little bit of research showed me that citizens have been concerned about this bridge for some time now and that the bandage fixes put in place by TIR do not alleviate the safety concerns.

“I agree that it’s past due for an alternate solution.”

Lomond is fearful it may take something bad to occur before any action is taken. He would rather see the province be pro-active than reactive.

“I would hope that DOTIR realize how bad the bridge is,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to see anyone get hurt here. It’ll be too late when someone dies or seriously gets hurt. I hope it doesn’t happen.

“I’d rather something be done rather sooner than later.”

Brian Taylor, spokesman with DOTIR, said in an email response on Dec. 29 that safety is a top priority for the department. He said bridges are inspected regularly, with Hyde Bruidge having been inspected in May 2016.

“While you can see some of the exterior components of the bridge are aging, no immediate structural concerns were identified,” said Taylor. “That being said, it has a weight restriction of 20 tonnes to limit large vehicles from crossing.

“A school bus would still be within the acceptable weight for this structures rating.”

He said if a structural concern was identified, the bridge would be fixed immediately.

“We would also close or restrict travel on to the public on any bridge that was unsafe,” said Taylor. “Area staff were also at the bridge earlier this week as well and are planning to repair the surface issues in the coming weeks.”

Hants-East Liberal MLA Margaret Miller had not responded by the time this story was published on our website.