ROCKWELL, Walter Lewis “Bud” – age 85, of Windsor Junction, passed away peacefully December 16, 2016 in Hants Community Hospital, Windsor. Born in Halifax, he was a son of the late Walter and Vera (Vail) Rockwell. Bud was a strong family man, whose wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to him. He had a wonderful sense of humour, a devilish twinkle in his eye, and could speak with anyone he met. He was a hard worker, beginning as a mail delivery boy by horse and buggy and ending his working life as a limo driver, with other interesting jobs in between. Bud had a strong faith and relied on God through life’s trials, and gave thanks for his many blessings. He always said he was lucky enough to marry the most beautiful woman in the world, his best friend. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty (Densmore); his children, Deborah (Allan) Matthews, Ricky (Judith), Donna (David) Andrus; grandchildren, Timothy (Jen), Aaron, Kyle (Jessica), Amanda, Jody (Anna); great-grandchildren, Declan, Nora, Lionel, and Faith, and another soon to arrive great-grandson; siblings, Evelyn (Gordon), Bennett, Barbara (Fred), Alex (Joyce), Jim; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by an infant son, Dale; brothers, Robie, Murray, Clyde, George. Cremation has taken place. A service was held December 20 in Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie, Rev. Garnet Parker officiated. Donations may be made to the Red Cross or the Lung Association of Nova Scotia. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Bud may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com