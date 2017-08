EAST HANTS: Enfield RFC hosted Rugby Day in Enfield on August 12.

The women’s squad took a win over the Truro team, while the men’s teams split wins, with the B team losing to the valley, and the A team winning against Pictou County.

Enfield RFC also hosted the mini rugby players, inspiring a new generation of players on the pitch.

The day was sponsored by Curly Portables and Renfrew Strength and Conditioning Centre. (Cameron photos)