HALIFAX STANFIELD AIRPORT: Passengers are being given a heads up to expect possible flight delays at Halifax Stanfield Airport (HSA) beginning Sept. 5 as the final phase of the first year of their 10-year airfield restoration program gets underway.

However, if Mother Nature is nice and cooperates, then passengers and those shipping out and receiving cargo won’t notice so much as a hiccup during the work on the main runway at the airport, located in Enfield, HRM.

Tonya McLellan, Manager of Airside/Groundside Infrastructure, told the handful of media and HSA officials gathered in the Observation deck that when work begins, tentatively scheduled for Sept. 5., HSA’s secondary runway (runway 14/32) will be closed for approximately five days (until Sept. 10, weather permitting). The area on the main runway where construction will take place is in close proximity to the secondary runway, thus requiring the five day shutdown.

“This program is required to maintain the integrity of the high-traffic areas and ensure the long-term safety and reliability of these surfaces,” said McLellan. “This year we will be restoring an 800 metre section of the runway’s north end.

“The work will be done in phases, based on the operational requirements, to allow the airfield to function and aircraft movement while the construction is underway.”

To minimize interruptions to the surface, crews will be working around the clock.

Meanwhile, the main runway would be shortened; however McLellan said even with it shortened that still leaves enough room to land aircraft on it.

“It will still allow ample length for all regularly scheduled aircraft to operate,” she said.

One other key element to note is that those planes touching down on the main runway—while construction is underway—will do so without a pilots best helper, the navigational aid of the instrument landing system (ILS). The main runway ILS will not be operational during construction.

McLellan said that officials are watching the weather. The start of construction will be dependent on the NAVCanada weather forecast Monday.

“We are keeping a very close eye on the weather conditions,” she said. “If we did see there was going to be some sustained bad weather, we have a contingency plan to reopen the secondary runway.”

The type of inclement weather that could force a reshuffling of the planned construction includes heavy precipitation and high winds.

She said the airfield restoration work is being done with safety top of mind.

“It’s a reflection of our commitment to the safety of airline passengers and crews using HSIA,” said McLellan.

While the potential issues of flight delays is only anticipated to occur during the first five days, work on the main runway won’t be complete until the end of October.

Other phases of the program completed this year include: the south apron, finished in June; and Taxiway Alpha, where crews were working during a tour onto the airfield by those at the briefing. That was scheduled to be completed by Sept. 1.