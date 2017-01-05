SACK, Richard “Richie” William Jr. – age 50, of Indian Brook, passed away suddenly Saturday, December 24, 2016 in Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro. Born in Truro, he was the son of Florence Gehue, Indian Brook and the late Richard Sack, Sr. Richie loved golf, hockey, baseball in his younger years, and working out at the gym. He was an avid Boston Bruins fan. Richie was the first person in his family to earn a university degree (Commerce). Family was extremely important to him; he never forgot a birthday and was the one to make sure everyone was well. He enjoyed life and was always full of fun. He is survived by his mother, Florence; children, Tyler and Tanaysha; sisters, Lisa (Clayton) Paul; Diane; nephew, Joshua; great nephew, Jackson; girlfriend, Sheila Doyle. He was predeceased by his father. A funeral Mass was held December 29 in St. Kateri Church, Indian Brook, Fr. Joseph Thomas officiated. Cremation will follow the service and interment will be at a later date. Donations in memory of Richie may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Richie may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com