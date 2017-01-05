SANDERSON, Keith Harry – age 86, of Stewiacke passed away on December 21, 2016 in East Cumberland Lodge, Pugwash. Born in Stewiacke, he was the son of the late Andrew and Annie (Brenton) Sanderson. He was a lifelong resident of Stewiacke. Keith enjoyed sports; he played hockey and baseball in his younger years. He was passionate about harness racing. Keith loved music and he loved to dance. Those close to him enjoyed his story telling talents (with his own embellishments to make them more interesting). Keith is survived by his wife of 63 years, Audrey (Bamford); children, Vicki, Truro; Brent (Susan), Parkdale; grandchildren, of whom he was very proud and loved dearly, Daniel (Chantal) Tyler and Mya; sister, Ariel (Charles) Thompson, Glen Haven; a niece Cheryl and a nephew Kevin. A funeral service was held December 29, in Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie, Rev. Carl Fraser officiated. Memorial donations may be made to the Nova Scotia Kidney Foundation, 1550 Bedford Highway, Suite #710, Bedford, NS B4A 1E6. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Keith may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com