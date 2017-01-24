LANTZ: Members of the public are invited to attend the second of three public meetings of the School Options Committee for the ongoing School Review Process in East Hants involving Maple Ridge Elementary and Shubenacadie District Elementary in East Hants. Winding River Consolidated is also included in this Process as a potential receiving school.

Please note: This meeting will be livestreamed via the CCRSB YouTube Channel. The URL will be widely communicated before January 26th.

Date: Thursday, January 26, 2017

Time: 7:00 pm

Location: Maple Ridge Elementary School, 1066, Highway #2, Lantz

In accordance with the Provincial School Review Policy (Directive J), the public meeting is being held so that the School Options Committee can:

Provide an explanation of the Provincial School Review Process, including the mandate of the SOC.

Outline a summary of the work conducted to date.

Outline the objectives and criteria of the review.

Receive feedback from School Advisory Council members, parents/guardians, students, staff of the schools involved in the review, local community members and other interested parties.

For more information about the School Review Process, please visit the CCRSB website athttp://www.ccrsb.ca/east-hants-school-review-maple-ridge-elementary-shubenacadie-district-elementary.