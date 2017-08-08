LANTZ: The Brookfield Elks and the Atlantic Heating Charros battled it out in a recent Shooters Men’s Fast Pitch league game in Lantz.

Brookfield won the contest July 27.

Here, Joel Isenor of the Atlantic Heating Charros starts to take a lead off first base during a the game at Peter Smith Memorial Ball Field in Lantz. (Healey photo)

Atlantic Heating Charros pitcher Randy Frame was throwing heat in his team’s game against the Brookfield Elks during Shooters Bar & Grill East Hants Men’s Fast Pitch league play July 27 in Lantz. (Healey photo)

RIGHT: A Brookfield Elk player readies to head for home. (Healey photo)

Joel Isenor makes the catch in center field on July 27.

(Healey photo)