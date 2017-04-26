Home Online First Shubenacadie District Elementary to remain open Online First Shubenacadie District Elementary to remain open By Enfield Weekly Press - April 26, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter At a Special Meeting of the Chignecto Central Regional School Board tonight, a motion was just made to keep Shubenacadie District Elementary School open, despite previous recommendations to close. Full updates will be available shortly. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Online First Drive thru collision results in impaired driving related charges Community EHGSAR holds annual Easter Egg Hunt Online First Halifax District RCMP investigates cabin break and enters Online First Police warn of persons lurking in Enfield area Online First Shubenacadie District recommended for closure Online First HERH teams kick off rugby season