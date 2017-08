BURNTCOAT: The eighth annual East Hants Tidal Run saw participants of all ages take to the Bay of Fundy’s ocean floor under sunny skies on July 28.

PHOTOS: Slip sliding fun at Tidal Run

Participants got to race the muddy, rocky and slippery in places terrain in five kilometre and 10 k races.

There was also a 2.5 kilometre time and untimed races.

It was put on by Active East Hants at Burntcoat Head Park in Burntcoat, just outside Noel.