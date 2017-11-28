GOFFS: Halifax District RCMP is investigating a theft of Christmas gifts from a parked car at a hotel near the airport. Prior to 9 a.m. on November 26, a customer noticed a car in the parking lot with a damaged window. Further investigation determined that the owners had come to the area to do some Christmas shopping only to have some of the gifts stolen from their car during the overnight hours on Saturday.
RCMP is reminding people not to leave any valuables in unattended vehicles as thieves see this as a crime of opportunity.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902 490-5020. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text TIP202 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) or submit tips by Secure Web Tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca. Calls to Crime Stoppers are not taped or traced and if police make an arrest and lay charges based on a tip, callers qualify for a cash award.