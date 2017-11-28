GOFFS: Halifax District RCMP is investigating a theft of Christmas gifts from a parked car at a hotel near the airport. Prior to 9 a.m. on November 26, a customer noticed a car in the parking lot with a damaged window. Further investigation determined that the owners had come to the area to do some Christmas shopping only to have some of the gifts stolen from their car during the overnight hours on Saturday.

RCMP is reminding people not to leave any valuables in unattended vehicles as thieves see this as a crime of opportunity.