SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Getting down to the final two races of the 2017-2018 CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series at Scotia Speedworld, there are a lot of exciting points battles taking place.

On PULSE Heavy Duty night on Sept. 8, those races saw action in four divisions, with all having close races.

Jamie Dillman of Carrolls Corner and Tom Stewart of Stewiacke in TOURSEC Lightning; Sportsman’s Alex Johnson of Oakfield in the no. 14; Rawdon’s Adam Meehan in the no. 6 Legend; while the third to fifth finishers in TOURSEC Thunder all bear East Hants roots.

Here are the unofficial race results:

Affordable Fuels & Metro Home Heating Sportsman – (38 laps)

1st #1 Matt Moore

2nd #14 Alex Johnson – Oakfield

3rd #08 Matt Vaughan- Fletchers Lake

4th # 11 Jordan Veinotte

5th #10 Richard Salter – Walton Shore area

Heat 1: #74 Cory Leonard

Heat 2: #14 Alex Johnson – of Oakfield

Strictly Hydraulics Legends (25 laps)

1st #08 Cory Hall

2nd #53 Shelby Baker – Fall River

3rd #57 Paul Goulden

4th #48 Waylon Farrell

5th #6 Adam Meehan – Rawdon Gold Mines

Heat 1: #16 Dylan Sutherland – Beaver Bank

Heat 2: #57 Paul Goulden

Toursec Lightning (25 laps)

1st #169 Scott Thibodeau

2nd #141 Rational Richard Drake – Windsor Junction

3rd #101 David Jollimore

4th #158 Jamie Dillman – Carrolls Corner

5th #171 Tom Stewart – Stewiacke

Heat 1: #158 Jamie Dillman – Carrolls Corner

Heat 2: #169 Scott Thibodeau

Toursec Thunder (25 laps)

1st #11 Chris Hatcher

2nd #51 Jesse Deveau

3rd #22 Darren Flemming – Shubenacadie

4th #99 Dave Matthews – Nine Mile River

5th #23 Mark Williams – Elmsdale

Heat 1: #13 Drew MacEachern

Championships were to be decided with racing action on Sept. 15, the final weekly show of the year.