SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Getting down to the final two races of the 2017-2018 CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series at Scotia Speedworld, there are a lot of exciting points battles taking place.
On PULSE Heavy Duty night on Sept. 8, those races saw action in four divisions, with all having close races.
Jamie Dillman of Carrolls Corner and Tom Stewart of Stewiacke in TOURSEC Lightning; Sportsman’s Alex Johnson of Oakfield in the no. 14; Rawdon’s Adam Meehan in the no. 6 Legend; while the third to fifth finishers in TOURSEC Thunder all bear East Hants roots.
Here are the unofficial race results:
Affordable Fuels & Metro Home Heating Sportsman – (38 laps)
1st #1 Matt Moore
2nd #14 Alex Johnson – Oakfield
3rd #08 Matt Vaughan- Fletchers Lake
4th # 11 Jordan Veinotte
5th #10 Richard Salter – Walton Shore area
Heat 1: #74 Cory Leonard
Heat 2: #14 Alex Johnson – of Oakfield
Strictly Hydraulics Legends (25 laps)
1st #08 Cory Hall
2nd #53 Shelby Baker – Fall River
3rd #57 Paul Goulden
4th #48 Waylon Farrell
5th #6 Adam Meehan – Rawdon Gold Mines
Heat 1: #16 Dylan Sutherland – Beaver Bank
Heat 2: #57 Paul Goulden
Toursec Lightning (25 laps)
1st #169 Scott Thibodeau
2nd #141 Rational Richard Drake – Windsor Junction
3rd #101 David Jollimore
4th #158 Jamie Dillman – Carrolls Corner
5th #171 Tom Stewart – Stewiacke
Heat 1: #158 Jamie Dillman – Carrolls Corner
Heat 2: #169 Scott Thibodeau
Toursec Thunder (25 laps)
1st #11 Chris Hatcher
2nd #51 Jesse Deveau
3rd #22 Darren Flemming – Shubenacadie
4th #99 Dave Matthews – Nine Mile River
5th #23 Mark Williams – Elmsdale
Heat 1: #13 Drew MacEachern
Championships were to be decided with racing action on Sept. 15, the final weekly show of the year.