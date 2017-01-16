ENFIELD: Two student firefighters who have been with Enfield Volunteer Fire for the past month say they have learned a lot during their on-the-job training (OJT) at the department.

Jordan MacRitchie of Whycocomagh and Coady Brake of Lower Sackville have both been assisting the volunteer members at Enfield during daytime hours. MacRitchie is taking the basic firefighter program at Holland College in Charlottetown, P.E.I., while Brake is attending the Nova Scotia Firefighters School in Waverley.

Brake got into firefighting because he was looking for a job that “could keep things interesting.”

“I like the physical aspect portion of it and just the excitement of the job,” said Brake, who finishes his OJT on Jan. 25.

He said the spark to don bunker gear and pull hoses came from wanting to help people.

“I just wanted a job where I was outside, enjoy it, and the adrenaline rush of the pager going off,” said Brake.

Brake said he wasn’t like most kids when they were four or five—loving to see the fire trucks when they went by.

MacRitchie will be a third generation firefighter in his family.

“When my dad was a firefighter, it was interesting to just listen to the pager when it went off,” he said when asked what his motivation is. “It was always a thrill to sit up and wait for the fire pager to go off and look out the window to see if I could spot the fire trucks driving by.”

For him, the best part is the ability to help others. He started on Nov. 28, 2016 at Enfield, and his final day is Jan. 20.

He was given a few choices as to where they could go for OJT. He chose Enfield after hearing a glowing recommendation from last year’s student.

“I was told Enfield was a great station,” he said. “I put it down as one of my picks and here I am.”

A career as a firefighter wasn’t Brake’s first choice. He did start going to Saint Mary’s University for a little while.

“I decided that wasn’t for me and wanted a career change,” he said. “I went to the Nova Scotia Firefighters School, and now here I am.”

Brake said he loves being able to help out. He began in Enfield on Dec. 9.

Enfield Fire Chief Terry MacAloney said the department has been thrilled to have hosted two OJT students for a second year.

“The students have been a get asset to the department,” said MacAloney. “In 2016 we trialed the program with our department, and it turned out to be a great success, so once again this year we ran the program with two students.”

He said it’s a good chance for the students to build on their schooling with calls and station duties.

“The students are well trained and give the department an extra two firefighters on the apparatus Monday to Friday when our volunteer numbers are down, because a lot of people work outside the community,” he said.

Both Brake and MacRitchie say they have benefited from their OJT duty at Enfield.

“Quite honestly, the best part is the people here have a great attitude, they’re treating me as one of their own,” said MacRitchie.

“It’s been a great learning experience, they treat you like one of their own,” added Brake. “I have learned a tonne. At the school we learned the basic stuff and by being here, you get to build on everything, be on real calls and apply the knowledge that I learned at the Fire School.”