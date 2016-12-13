MOUNT UNIACKE: The RCMP in East Hants are looking to give back to the community they serve and protect.

East Hants RCMP, Enfield and Rawdon detachments, will be participating in the Stuff the Cruiser food bank drive fundraiser, scheduled for Dec. 17 in Elmsdale and Mount Uniacke.

In Elmsdale, Stuff the Cruiser will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Elmsdale Fire Hall with the food being donated to two area food banks.

Meanwhile, in Mount Uniacke, the food drive will occur at Uniacke and District Volunteer Fire Department from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., also on Dec. 19. Food from this event will be donated to the Mount Uniacke Wishgivers Group.

Enfield RCMP have done these community events in the past, but information came in at the last minute. This time, they have more time and are hopeful of a big turnout for community support.

“We did do a Stuff the Cruiser event last year but unfortunately it came up at the last minute so it didn’t go as well as we would have liked it to,” said RCMP Const. Shelley MacDonald, community policing officer in Enfield. “We just didn’t get the info out in time.”

She said it is the police force’s hope that, given the amount of donations, to split it between two food banks, but that has not been decided at this particular moment where it will go.

“I do believe though that some of the more rural areas would benefit from this as I know some individuals cannot make it into Enfield/Elmsdale area for food,” she said.

Const. MacDonald said the RCMP members at the detachment enjoy taking part in initiatives such as this.

“It means a lot the members of the RCMP that we are able to show our support to the community,” said Const. MacDonald. “We believe it is a rewarding experience in knowing that we can give back to the community and offer assistance to those in need.”