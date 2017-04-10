Tigers battle Northumberland at Icebreaker

By
Patrick Healey
-

The HERH Tigers girls participated in the annual Icebreaker tournament on April 8, hosted by the Lockview Dragons at Harbour East All Weather Field in Burnside.
In this game, the Tigers and Northumbrland tied up 10-10. The Icebreaker is a mini-game tournament where players new to the game put to use what they’ve learned in practices in actual games.
The regular season begins this week.
