ENFIELD: New turning lanes are on the way for a much needed area in Enfield.

Brian Taylor, spokesman with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (TIR), confirmed a post on East Hants Wants To Know about work they were doing with regards to Old Enfield Rd. was indeed true, adding more details to what is planned.

“TIR is getting set to do upgrades in the area, including a new dedicated right turn lane and a new dedicated left turn lane from Old Enfield Rd. on to Highway 2,” said Taylor on Sept. 8. “Discussions are underway with the surrounding property owners and groups who oversee the park.”

He said they hope not to impede onto what that area already has.

“The goal is to complete the upgrades with as little disruption as possible to the surrounding areas, including maintaining the existing usable parking space,” said Taylor. “In addition to the intersection improvements we are also doing some access management, and cleaning up the location and number of entrances to businesses on Old Enfield Rd. near Highway 2.”

Taylor said all work including intersection improvements and the repaving of Old Enfield Rd. is expected to be complete by Oct. 31.