Tractor trailer driver lucky

ENFIELD: The driver of a transport truck was very lucky to escape with no injuries after the hauler he was driving northbound towards Truro on Highway 102 left the road.

It veered across the southbound lane, before coming to rest in a wooded section in the ditch near the Enfield Lions Den on Nov. 16.

The truck driver told those on the scene on Old Enfield Road outside of being shaken up he was okay.

EHS, Enfield RCMP, and Enfield Fire responded to the call. The truck was cleared away later that night.

Police say the investigation into the cause of the mishap is continuing. (Healey photo)

